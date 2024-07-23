Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 23,578 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 18,695 shares.The stock last traded at $41.94 and had previously closed at $42.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Ferrovial Price Performance

Ferrovial Announces Dividend

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.20.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.3299 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferrovial

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ferrovial stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Ferrovial Company Profile

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

