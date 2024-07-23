Fei USD Price Down 3% This Week (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $15.67 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for $0.95 or 0.00001413 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010336 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00009072 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,389.29 or 0.99916630 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000899 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011469 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006872 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00071805 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 16,692,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,434,612 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 16,692,872.19335434 with 16,434,612.36414845 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.96942689 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $301,307.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

