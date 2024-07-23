FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.00-16.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.18-2.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.19 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an underperform rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $432.00.

NYSE:FDS traded down $12.52 on Tuesday, reaching $416.73. The stock had a trading volume of 83,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,519. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $391.84 and a 12-month high of $488.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $420.75 and a 200 day moving average of $442.45.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.71 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $30,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total value of $2,712,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,336.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,419 shares of company stock worth $11,606,013 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

