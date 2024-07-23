Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 18,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.28. The stock had a trading volume of 12,061,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,729,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

