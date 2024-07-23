Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 367.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,824 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Extreme Networks worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXTR. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 4,924.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks Price Performance

EXTR traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.94. The company had a trading volume of 180,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,168. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.54. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $32.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $211.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXTR shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Extreme Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

