Evercore ISI Boosts TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Price Target to $48.00

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Evercore ISI from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.55% from the stock’s current price.
TORM Trading Up 1.2 %
TRMD stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.15. The company had a trading volume of 252,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,956. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.27. TORM has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $40.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.13). TORM had a net margin of 44.74% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The business had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.61 million. As a group, analysts predict that TORM will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.
TORM Company Profile
TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.
