Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Free Report) were down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.82 and last traded at $10.82. Approximately 138,501 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 554,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

Ermenegildo Zegna Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.48.

Get Ermenegildo Zegna alerts:

Ermenegildo Zegna Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from Ermenegildo Zegna’s previous annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ermenegildo Zegna

About Ermenegildo Zegna

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Ermenegildo Zegna by 34.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,195,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,945 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna in the 1st quarter worth about $54,202,000. Public Investment Fund increased its stake in Ermenegildo Zegna by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,228,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,786,000 after buying an additional 66,371 shares in the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 734,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 238,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.