Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Free Report) were down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.82 and last traded at $10.82. Approximately 138,501 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 554,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.
Ermenegildo Zegna Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.48.
Ermenegildo Zegna Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from Ermenegildo Zegna’s previous annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ermenegildo Zegna
About Ermenegildo Zegna
Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.
