Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Evercore ISI from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ELS. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.61.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ELS stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.70. 60,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,244. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.86. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $74.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.23). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELS. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 12,579 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 15,246 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 153,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,809,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

