EQB (TSE:EQB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $97.91

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$97.91 and last traded at C$97.71, with a volume of 18867 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$96.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on EQB from C$111.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on EQB from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of EQB from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of EQB from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of EQB from C$98.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$104.44.

Get EQB alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EQB

EQB Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$89.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$88.50.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C$2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.71 by C($0.04). EQB had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of C$316.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$300.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EQB Inc. will post 11.5759669 EPS for the current year.

EQB Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

EQB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.