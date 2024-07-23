Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 130.4% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE EPD traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $29.95. 2,124,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,382,655. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.24.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.78%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

