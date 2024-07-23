Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Sets New 1-Year High at $74.41

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $74.41 and last traded at $74.41, with a volume of 6349 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enova International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Enova International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Enova International from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enova International from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

Enova International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.63.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $609.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.73 million. Enova International had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Enova International

In related news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 30,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,927,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,713 shares in the company, valued at $8,927,919. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Kirk Chartier sold 41,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $2,484,788.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,422 shares in the company, valued at $7,064,107.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 30,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,927,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,927,919. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,643 shares of company stock worth $7,660,043. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enova International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENVA. Orchard Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enova International by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 232,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,862,000 after acquiring an additional 53,647 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Enova International by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 32,779 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Enova International in the 4th quarter worth about $957,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Enova International by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 153,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Enova International in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

