Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) rose 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.68 and last traded at $24.68. Approximately 21,677 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 269,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.38.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELVN. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Baird R W raised Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.86.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enliven Therapeutics news, Director Rishi Gupta sold 1,033,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $22,877,262.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,641,581.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Enliven Therapeutics news, Director Rishi Gupta sold 1,033,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $22,877,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 254,814 shares in the company, valued at $5,641,581.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anish Patel sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $27,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,154,148 shares of company stock worth $25,593,634 over the last three months. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

