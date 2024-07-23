Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading Down 0.4%

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.28 and last traded at $16.32. 2,221,279 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 12,081,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.38.

ET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.30.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

