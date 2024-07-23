Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the first quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,001.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $858.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,841,316 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.4 %

LLY traded up $12.32 on Tuesday, hitting $878.29. 1,990,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,960,578. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $446.56 and a twelve month high of $966.10. The company has a market cap of $834.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $864.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $777.93.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

