El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of El Pollo Loco from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

El Pollo Loco Stock Performance

Shares of El Pollo Loco stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.48. El Pollo Loco has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $116.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On El Pollo Loco

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOCO. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter valued at $685,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 321.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 145,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 111,000 shares in the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter worth about $7,746,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in El Pollo Loco by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

