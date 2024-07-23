Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

UBS Group cut shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $82.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $83.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edison International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.82.

Edison International stock opened at $75.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 0.91. Edison International has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $77.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.74.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 136.84%.

In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $4,358,005.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $4,358,005.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,696.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,851,245. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Edison International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,344,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,438,984,000 after acquiring an additional 345,189 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,605,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $962,287,000 after acquiring an additional 305,459 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Edison International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,297,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $940,562,000 after acquiring an additional 795,950 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Edison International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,276,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,632,000 after acquiring an additional 433,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Edison International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,261,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,166,000 after acquiring an additional 202,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

