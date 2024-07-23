Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $3.15 Million Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 64,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,149,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 68,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 192,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $2,453,386.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,860,656.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRB has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

H&R Block Price Performance

HRB stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.03. The stock had a trading volume of 39,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,631. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.68. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $57.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.39.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 224.81%. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

