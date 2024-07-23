Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 9,248 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 55.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,248 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of A. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,884,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,348,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605,228 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $509,904,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,246,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,841,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,219 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 262.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,292,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 2,116,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,307,000 after acquiring an additional 467,451 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.06.

Shares of A stock traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $132.76. 287,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,706. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.10 and a 200 day moving average of $137.55. The stock has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $155.35.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

