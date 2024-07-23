Edgestream Partners L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,642 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Terex by 5,549.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 128,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 125,924 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Terex by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 316,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,395,000 after purchasing an additional 32,630 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Terex by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after buying an additional 56,169 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,872,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at $1,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Terex Stock Performance

Shares of TEX stock traded up $6.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,776,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,042. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.60. Terex Co. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $65.89.

Terex Announces Dividend

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.23. Terex had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

Insider Activity at Terex

In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 17,190 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $1,001,489.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,029 shares in the company, valued at $11,653,689.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 17,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $1,001,489.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,029 shares in the company, valued at $11,653,689.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,929 shares of company stock worth $1,958,307. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TEX shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on Terex in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Terex from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Further Reading

