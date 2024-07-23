Edgestream Partners L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 226.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MRO traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $28.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,776,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,371,896. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.24. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $30.06.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

