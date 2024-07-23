Edgestream Partners L.P. Raises Stock Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.06% of Jackson Financial worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jackson Financial by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,933,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,547 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Jackson Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Jackson Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JXN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Jackson Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

Insider Activity

In other Jackson Financial news, CFO Don W. Cummings purchased 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.70 per share, with a total value of $105,051.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,189.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Jackson Financial news, CFO Don W. Cummings purchased 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.70 per share, with a total value of $105,051.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,189.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $983,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,067,956.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

JXN stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.77. 23,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,053. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Jackson Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.40 and a twelve month high of $85.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.01.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.40%.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.