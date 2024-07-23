Edgestream Partners L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 153.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,266 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 538,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,127,000 after purchasing an additional 20,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,388. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.72.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AWK. StockNews.com cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

