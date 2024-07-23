Edgestream Partners L.P. Raises Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 1,185.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,342 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paramount Global by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 151,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 90,262 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Paramount Global by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 145,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Paramount Global by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 679,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 34,541 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Paramount Global by 541.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 708,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 598,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Paramount Global by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 50,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ PARA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.54. 7,974,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,548,693. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.78. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PARA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

