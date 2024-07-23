Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases Shares of 14,967 MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGEE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,699,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,911,000 after purchasing an additional 518,466 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 4,545.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,064,000 after purchasing an additional 199,673 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $6,145,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,229,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,906,000 after purchasing an additional 60,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $2,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

MGE Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ MGEE traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $84.83. 7,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,301. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.67. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.94 and a 1-year high of $86.20.

MGE Energy Dividend Announcement

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.46 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 51.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MGEE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Get Our Latest Report on MGE Energy

About MGE Energy

(Free Report)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.