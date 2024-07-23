Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases Shares of 122,155 Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 122,155 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Fulton Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 93,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 143,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FULT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Fulton Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Fulton Financial from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulton Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

Fulton Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

FULT traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $19.90. 1,973,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,322. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $20.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.75.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $334.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.38 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

