Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 150,752 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 1,752.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 150,752 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.13% of Viasat worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,532,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,711,000 after purchasing an additional 348,166 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,936,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Viasat by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in Viasat by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 13,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Viasat in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VSAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Viasat from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Viasat from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Viasat in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Viasat from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Viasat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

Shares of VSAT traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.90. The stock had a trading volume of 208,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,949. Viasat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $31.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.37.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Viasat had a negative net margin of 24.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. Analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

