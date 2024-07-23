Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $2.81 Million in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 234.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 741,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,213,000 after purchasing an additional 519,316 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 648.1% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 581,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,987,000 after buying an additional 503,586 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,911,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 1,954.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 352,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,041,000 after acquiring an additional 335,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of PVH by 711.4% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 341,506 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,705,000 after acquiring an additional 299,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PVH traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,969. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $141.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.14.

PVH Announces Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.33%.

PVH announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PVH in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on PVH from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on PVH from $122.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PVH

PVH Profile

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.