Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $1.49 Million in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at $771,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 821.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,080,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.33.

Credit Acceptance Price Performance

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock traded down $13.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $569.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 13.79 and a current ratio of 13.79. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $379.77 and a 12-month high of $616.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $509.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $531.21. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.44.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $2.47. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $508.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.