Edgestream Partners L.P. Increases Stock Position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 171.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,955 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Core & Main by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup cut Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $652,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,577.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $652,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,700 shares of company stock worth $3,637,752 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Stock Performance

CNM traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.72. The company had a trading volume of 173,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,858. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.95.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

