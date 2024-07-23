Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $3.92 Million Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 93.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,793 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 58.6% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 231,660 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $61,418,000 after buying an additional 85,573 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,165 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,203,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,811 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In related news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,049,012.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 114,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.30, for a total transaction of $23,105,896.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at $943,122.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,436 shares in the company, valued at $40,049,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,056 shares of company stock worth $64,899,898 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $217.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.38.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ COIN traded up $7.36 on Monday, reaching $265.15. The company had a trading volume of 11,245,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,459,958. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 3.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.04 and its 200 day moving average is $208.99. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.63 and a 52-week high of $283.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

