Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $2.39 Million Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 266.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,419 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Dropbox by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,305,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,453,000 after buying an additional 1,799,030 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,189,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,825,000 after acquiring an additional 869,043 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,949,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,397,000 after purchasing an additional 790,191 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,361,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Dropbox by 7,701.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 618,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,231,000 after purchasing an additional 610,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Dropbox Stock Performance

DBX traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $23.68. The company had a trading volume of 213,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097,826. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.65. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average is $25.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.81 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 148.13% and a net margin of 20.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $159,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 333,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,337.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $159,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 333,934 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,337.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $70,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 591,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,971,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 293,536 shares of company stock valued at $6,665,491. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Stories

