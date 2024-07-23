Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $2.25 Million Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Cboe Global Markets stock traded up $1.37 on Tuesday, reaching $186.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.11 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.28. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $215.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.