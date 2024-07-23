Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $1.54 Million Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,969 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Evergy by 199.5% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 3,263.6% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVRG. Citigroup began coverage on Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

Evergy stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.49. 798,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,206,374. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.75 and its 200 day moving average is $52.35. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $61.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 83.17%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

