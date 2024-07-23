Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $1.32 Million Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,123 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPSC. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in SPS Commerce by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.29.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPSC traded up $2.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.87. 18,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.94 and a beta of 0.85. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.96 and a 12-month high of $218.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.31 and a 200-day moving average of $185.37.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $149.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.50 million. On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,341.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,855,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total value of $491,838.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,553.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,242 shares of company stock worth $2,422,377. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SPS Commerce

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Stories

