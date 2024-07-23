Edgestream Partners L.P. Grows Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 90.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 84 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 206.9% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 95 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total value of $257,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,488.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,461 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSI stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $398.09. The company had a trading volume of 27,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,376. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $378.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.16. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.64 and a 12-month high of $398.88. The company has a market capitalization of $66.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.57.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

