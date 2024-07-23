Edgestream Partners L.P. Decreases Stock Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,187 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 2,671.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 308,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 297,167 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 382.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 15,949 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 65,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 291,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 1,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $28,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:BBIO traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $26.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,528. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $44.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.04.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $211.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.06 million. Equities research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.73.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Further Reading

