Edgestream Partners L.P. Cuts Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 34.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 66,188 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIAV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,608,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,573,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,687 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,070,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,987 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,321,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,592,000 after acquiring an additional 718,004 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,563,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $166,796,000 after acquiring an additional 638,309 shares during the period. 95.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.55. 165,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,048. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

VIAV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded Viavi Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna cut Viavi Solutions from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VIAV

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $50,005.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,860.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,985 shares of company stock valued at $109,969. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Viavi Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.