Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys Shares of 40,701 Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in Valvoline by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 196,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,751,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter valued at $1,636,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 13.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Valvoline from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Valvoline Trading Down 0.3 %

VVV stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.87. 1,038,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 1.43.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 136.59%. The business had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Profile

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.