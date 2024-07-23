Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys Shares of 26,111 SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.06% of SPX Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 58,400.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPXC shares. UBS Group upped their price target on SPX Technologies from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut SPX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

SPX Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SPXC traded up $2.30 on Tuesday, hitting $152.54. 9,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,794. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.31 and its 200 day moving average is $124.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 73.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.61 and a 1-year high of $164.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.12.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $465.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.05 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SPX Technologies

In related news, insider J Randall Data sold 39,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $5,670,992.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,815.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

