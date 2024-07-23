Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys Shares of 170,383 Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 170,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 529,600.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 36.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of UA stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.49. 604,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,162,990. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.65.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Under Armour

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.