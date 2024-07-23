Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 53,721 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 419.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,721 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth about $1,076,000. Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at $521,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 237.8% during the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 388,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,494,000 after buying an additional 273,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 71.9% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 190,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after buying an additional 79,830 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Price Performance

NYSE:BWA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.61. 182,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,830,481. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $46.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.52.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BWA. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BorgWarner

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.