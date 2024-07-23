Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 34,034 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 283.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,034 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 41,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 38.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in FOX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in FOX by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.64. 217,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,085,393. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.36 and its 200-day moving average is $32.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $37.95.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FOXA shares. Macquarie boosted their price target on FOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays upped their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FOX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.38.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

