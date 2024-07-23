Edgestream Partners L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 119.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in International Business Machines by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 75.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 871,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,475,000 after purchasing an additional 373,555 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.6% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 99,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,833,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $720,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $184.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,477,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,407,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.43. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $199.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. BNP Paribas started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.53.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

