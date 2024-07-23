Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires Shares of 90,668 Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 90,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 252.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Shares of AA traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,659,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,857,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.67. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $45.48.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -10.64%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

