Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires Shares of 133,470 Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 133,470 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AROC. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in Archrock by 4,483.8% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archrock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 70.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,946 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Archrock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AROC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Archrock from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Archrock from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archrock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Archrock Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of AROC stock traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $22.15. 2,217,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,343. Archrock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.51 million. Archrock had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Archrock’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Archrock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.52%.

Archrock Profile

(Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.