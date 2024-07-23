Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance
COLD stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.96. 405,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,349,592. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.97. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.87 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.
Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.
