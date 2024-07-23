Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 1,799 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 322,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,567,000 after buying an additional 23,520 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 101,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,487,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,425,000. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,264,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $274.57. 349,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,031,749. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $267.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.91. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $279.21. The company has a market cap of $411.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

