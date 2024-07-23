Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 1,759 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after acquiring an additional 38,001 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 207.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 15,095 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 423.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 42,268 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $2,065,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,999 shares in the company, valued at $9,086,776.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bunge Global Stock Down 0.6 %

BG stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.12. 44,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,227. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge Global SA has a fifty-two week low of $86.10 and a fifty-two week high of $116.59.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is 21.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bunge Global

About Bunge Global

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.