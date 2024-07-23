ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) versus Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) Financial Contrast

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT – Get Free Report) and Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of ECA Marcellus Trust I shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of Vitesse Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Vitesse Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ECA Marcellus Trust I and Vitesse Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECA Marcellus Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A Vitesse Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00

Profitability

Vitesse Energy has a consensus price target of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.20%. Given Vitesse Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vitesse Energy is more favorable than ECA Marcellus Trust I.

This table compares ECA Marcellus Trust I and Vitesse Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECA Marcellus Trust I 46.53% 4.37% 4.32% Vitesse Energy 10.92% 7.87% 5.77%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ECA Marcellus Trust I and Vitesse Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECA Marcellus Trust I $4.15 million 1.70 $2.90 million N/A N/A Vitesse Energy $233.90 million 3.20 -$19.74 million $0.84 30.24

ECA Marcellus Trust I has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vitesse Energy.

Volatility and Risk

ECA Marcellus Trust I has a beta of 2, meaning that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vitesse Energy has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vitesse Energy beats ECA Marcellus Trust I on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ECA Marcellus Trust I

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana. The company also owns non-operated interests in the Central Rockies properties located in Colorado and Wyoming. Vitesse Energy, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

