East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $82.75

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $82.75 and last traded at $82.32, with a volume of 96290 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EWBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.31.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EWBC

East West Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.32.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $644.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $590,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,045.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other East West Bancorp news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $775,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $590,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,045.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,582,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,469,000 after purchasing an additional 159,963 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $338,142,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,215,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,370,000 after purchasing an additional 751,944 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,713,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,279,000 after purchasing an additional 886,841 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,462,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,145,000 after purchasing an additional 72,746 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.